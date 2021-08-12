Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. Vroom updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.730 EPS.

Vroom stock traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. 239,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,957,774 shares of company stock worth $85,524,962 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

