VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.15 Million

Analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report $186.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.90 million and the highest is $196.20 million. VSE posted sales of $165.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $726.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.30 million to $745.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $861.41 million, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $918.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VSE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VSE by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in VSE by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $601.03 million, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. VSE has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

