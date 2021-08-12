Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $3.36 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for $3.36 or 0.00007436 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and $1.40 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00056481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.72 or 0.00902246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00111580 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

