Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $191.35. 6,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,945. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.03. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

