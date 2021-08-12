W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,035 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $2,036,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.87. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

