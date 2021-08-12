WABnetwork (WAB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $66.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 91.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $150,608.38 and $66.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00877210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00110345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00156128 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

