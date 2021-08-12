Waifu Token (WAIF) Achieves Market Cap of $4.16 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Waifu Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $14,177.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00144648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00155079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,504.60 or 0.99260986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.00 or 0.00878762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,191,491 coins. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

