Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.06. 6,036,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,050. The company has a market cap of $417.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.24.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

