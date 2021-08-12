WandX Reaches Market Cap of $92,400.13 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, WandX has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. WandX has a total market cap of $92,400.13 and $501.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.00888365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00109858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00151110 BTC.

About WandX

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

