Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €27.50 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €27.50 ($32.35) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARL. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.62 ($25.44).

ARL traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Thursday, hitting €21.74 ($25.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -17.79. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a twelve month high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

