Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €85.00 ($100.00) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.20 ($94.35).

FRA:BNR traded down €1.06 ($1.25) on Thursday, reaching €84.98 ($99.98). The stock had a trading volume of 334,311 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €80.60. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

