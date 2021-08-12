Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €85.00 ($100.00) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.20 ($94.35).

FRA:BNR traded down €1.06 ($1.25) on Thursday, reaching €84.98 ($99.98). The stock had a trading volume of 334,311 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €80.60. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

