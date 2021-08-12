Warburg Research Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €115.00 ($135.29) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €88.44 ($104.05). The company had a trading volume of 315,212 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.