Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,679,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

