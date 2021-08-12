Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $21.68 million and $510,639.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00146476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00155743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,483.07 or 0.99326035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.35 or 0.00878299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

