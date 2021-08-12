WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. WAX has a market capitalization of $302.04 million and $20.38 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001138 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00075913 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,770,385,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,698,154,763 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

