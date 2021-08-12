Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,252 shares of company stock worth $3,057,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,304,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wayfair by 217.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,168,000 after acquiring an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.16. 18,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

