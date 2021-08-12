WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $39.04 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.76 or 0.00901362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00111583 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002008 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.