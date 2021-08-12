WazirX Price Reaches $1.42 on Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, WazirX has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003142 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $451.18 million and approximately $50.38 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00142932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00155170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.86 or 0.99543690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.71 or 0.00870674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.