WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) VP Joshua M. Erickson Sells 1,555 Shares

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.60. 455,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,423. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,095,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 843.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 70,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

