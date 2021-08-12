Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

