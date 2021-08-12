Wedbush Comments on bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.94). Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.36) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 5,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,498. bluebird bio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $63.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 92.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 49.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

