Wedbush Comments on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRPL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $27.09. 8,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,759.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,439,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,011,000 after buying an additional 70,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

