Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

