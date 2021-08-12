Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

NCMI stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

