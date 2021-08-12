Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2021 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $244.00 to $270.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $244.00 to $270.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $243.00 to $254.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $232.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $233.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,308,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

