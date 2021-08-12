Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: LOMA):

8/11/2021 – Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

8/7/2021 – Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

LOMA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $954.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $148.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

