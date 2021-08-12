Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) recently:

8/11/2021 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

8/10/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Health Catalyst had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.68. 10,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $59.50.

Get Health Catalyst Inc alerts:

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,959.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,350. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after buying an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after buying an additional 280,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 187,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.