Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cargojet (CJT)

8/11/2021 – Cargojet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to C$235.00.

8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$226.00 to C$228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$245.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$275.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$293.00 to C$300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$230.00 to C$235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00.

8/3/2021 – Cargojet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$220.00 to C$230.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$186.28 on Thursday. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$159.80 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 83.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

