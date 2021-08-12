Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: LXS):

8/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/5/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/1/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/30/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LXS stock traded down €2.14 ($2.52) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €60.46 ($71.13). 419,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.06.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

