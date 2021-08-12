Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Avantor (AVTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) in the last few weeks:
- 8/4/2021 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 50,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,527. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
