Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cascades (CAS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cascades (TSE: CAS) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$18.50.

7/6/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/6/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

7/6/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$20.00.

7/5/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Cascades stock opened at C$14.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48.

Get Cascades Inc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,573.61.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.