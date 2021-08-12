Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Secure Trust Bank (STB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON: STB) recently:

8/5/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/23/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,370 ($17.90). 7,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,729. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.34 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,148.15. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,418.70 ($18.54).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

