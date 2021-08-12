Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Secure Trust Bank (STB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON: STB) recently:
- 8/5/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/23/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Secure Trust Bank stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,370 ($17.90). 7,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,729. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.34 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,148.15. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,418.70 ($18.54).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.
