Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bodycote (BYPLF)

Bodycote (OTCMKTS: BYPLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2021 – Bodycote was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – Bodycote had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/4/2021 – Bodycote had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/4/2021 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Bodycote was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Bodycote had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/26/2021 – Bodycote had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Bodycote was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Bodycote was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/6/2021 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Bodycote was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/30/2021 – Bodycote was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Bodycote plc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

