Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE) recently:

8/11/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/5/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/5/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($236.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/23/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/22/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €201.00 ($236.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/16/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/14/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

7/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

7/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/7/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/6/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/30/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €179.00 ($210.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded down €4.00 ($4.71) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €130.40 ($153.41). 125,857 shares of the company were exchanged. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €144.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.30.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.