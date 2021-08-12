Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wajax (WJX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wajax (TSE: WJX) recently:
- 8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00.
- 8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$31.00.
TSE WJX opened at C$24.97 on Thursday. Wajax Co. has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$537.63 million and a PE ratio of 11.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.11%.
