Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wajax (WJX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wajax (TSE: WJX) recently:

8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$31.00.

TSE WJX opened at C$24.97 on Thursday. Wajax Co. has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$537.63 million and a PE ratio of 11.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

