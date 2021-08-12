Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.