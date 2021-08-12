Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $380.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.90 million to $408.00 million. Welbilt reported sales of $298.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 2.47.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

