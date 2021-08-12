WELL (WELL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.37 Million

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. WELL has a total market cap of $78.52 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.00862546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00108681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00155454 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars.

