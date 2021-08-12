Wells Fargo & Company Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $245.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $156.25 to $172.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.63.

NVDA stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.45. 157,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,298,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.32. The company has a market capitalization of $489.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $109.58 and a twelve month high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Baker Avenue Asset Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 54,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 519,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 277,379 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management now owns 381,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 883,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after buying an additional 318,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynolds Capital Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

