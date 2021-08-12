Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,242 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.98. 730,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,270,549. The stock has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

