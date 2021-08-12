Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 181,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,455,779 shares.The stock last traded at $62.13 and had previously closed at $66.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

