Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,631 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,856% compared to the average daily volume of 89 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $89.49 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

