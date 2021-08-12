WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,909,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,746,000.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

