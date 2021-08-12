Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Increased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 176,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 337,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 81,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,716. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

