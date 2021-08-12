WHALE Price Reaches $11.02 on Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $69.13 million and approximately $951,909.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $11.02 or 0.00024760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00143532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00154674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,756.94 or 1.00539725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00871970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

