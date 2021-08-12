Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTBDY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTBDY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 39,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,855. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.