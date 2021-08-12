Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading Down 0% This Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $940.99 or 0.02133891 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and $207,868.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

