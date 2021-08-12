Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $227.33

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 227.33 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 239.40 ($3.13), with a volume of 53586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.14).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £623.65 million and a PE ratio of 23.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.23.

In related news, insider Mark Clare purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64). Also, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 8,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09).

About Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.