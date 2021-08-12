William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Allakos in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.31). William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.70) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.91.

Shares of ALLK traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.14. 514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,494. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.89. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,623,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 71.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

