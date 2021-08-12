William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exagen in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $203.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Exagen by 15,314.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 131,703 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth $2,625,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exagen by 62.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

